WEST PORTSMOUTH — Carl Willis Distel Jr., 75 of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1945 in West Portsmouth to the late Carl Willis and Jewell Storey Distel Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents Delphia and Edward Distel, Augusta and Benny Storey, his first wife Linda Marie Distel, a brother David Distel, and a son Daniel Distel.

Carl was a member of the First Army A Company 714th Transportation Baltaion Railway, then worked for McGovneys Construction, Ferguson Construction, Diaz Construction and Distel's Construction. Carl was proud owner of Distel's Sales and Service in West Portsmouth and was a member of Dry Run Mission.

He is survived by his wife Linda Jo Distel, 8 Children; Angie Smith of Lucasville, Carl Dwayne (Sherry) Distel of South Webster, Darin (Amy) Distel of West Portsmouth, Wayne (Debby) Stewart of Lucasville, Jennifer (Eric) Mills of Bainbridge, John (Robin) Stewart of West Portsmouth, Darrin (Tina) Stephens of Chillicothe, and Beverly Stephens of Cincinnati. 16 grandchildren; Christopher (Kelsey) Distel, Cole (Tiffany) Distel, Sarah (Kyle) McCleese, Nathan Distel, Breanna Sadler, Gage (Andrea) Mills, Logan Mills, Dana Buno, Lucinda Ayers, Michelle (Todd) Hawk, and Anthony Ayers, Jordee Wagner, Matthew Wagner, Katlyn Martin, Blake Brewer and Madison Brewer, 23 great-grandchildren, a brother Gary (Jolene) Distel, a sister Carol Spencer, 3 aunts, and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Carl's name.