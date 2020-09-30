Carl Hochschild

LUCASVILLE – Carl Richard Hochschild, 49, of Lucasville passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 26, 1971 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of the late Carl Richard, Jr. and Evey Williams Hochschild, he was a machinist for American Showa.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Stephens Hochschild; three daughters, Ashley Hochschild, Autumn Hochschild, Amanda Mullins; one son, Josh Howard; four grandchildren, Brianna Strickland, Allison Strickland, Remington Schultz, Maverick Nehus; two sisters, Charlotte Barrett, Karen Hawkins; one brother, Christopher Hochschild, and two step brothers, Vincent Larson and Samuel Larson.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jason Coriell officiating. Burial will be in Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.