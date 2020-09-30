1/1
Carl Hochschild
LUCASVILLE – Carl Richard Hochschild, 49, of Lucasville passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 26, 1971 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of the late Carl Richard, Jr. and Evey Williams Hochschild, he was a machinist for American Showa.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Stephens Hochschild; three daughters, Ashley Hochschild, Autumn Hochschild, Amanda Mullins; one son, Josh Howard; four grandchildren, Brianna Strickland, Allison Strickland, Remington Schultz, Maverick Nehus; two sisters, Charlotte Barrett, Karen Hawkins; one brother, Christopher Hochschild, and two step brothers, Vincent Larson and Samuel Larson.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jason Coriell officiating. Burial will be in Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
