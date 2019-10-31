SCIOTOVILLE — Carl Donald "Sonny" Horn, 86, of Sciotoville, a former West Portsmouth resident, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at SOMC. He was born May 18, 1933 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Carl Gaylord and Garidena Charlotte Johanna Weidenheller Horn.

A 1952 Clay High School graduate, Carl served in the Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for his service in the Korean War. In 1984, he proudly retired after 34 years from the US Naval Reserves as Senior Chief Electricians Mate.

Carl was of the Lutheran faith and he retired first as a Class III Operator at Water 1, he then worked for 33 years at Scioto Water, from where he also retired. He was a life member of the Navy Fleet Association, the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association and the American Water Works Association.

His wife, Rosalind Ann Scott Horn preceded him in death May 23, 2012. The couple was married June 3, 1967 in Portsmouth.

Surviving Carl are a brother, Richard (Shirley) Horn of Wheelersburg; many nieces, nephews and their families; a close friend, George Thompson of Lucasville; and he was a special Grandpa to Emmy Lute, Crystal Moore, Calib, Abby, Noah, Krislyn, Gracie, Aiden, Eli, Evan and Ennsley.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Norman Eugene Horn, Floris Caroline Kalb, Irene Truman, Mary Martha Evans and May Davis; a longtime friend, Holly Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Dale Lute officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. The James Dickey Post American Legion Honor Detail will conduct military graveside honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 to 1.

The flag of the US Navy will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Horn's service to our country.

Memorial contributions may be made to the DAV at dav.org, at stjude.org and Sierra's Haven at sierrashaven.org.

Online condolences may be shared RalphFScott.com.