CARL KEPP

BEAVER — Carl "Boy" Kepp, 60, of Beaver, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born February 5, 1959 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Carl and Virginia Rose Bray Kepp.

Carl Boy is survived by one brother, Charles (Carol) Kepp of Portsmouth; two sisters Carla (Ron) Spradlin of Sanford, Fla. and Jean (Larry) Kepp of Beaver; his caregiver and special friend, Tina Keeton.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dave and Sonny Kepp. Graveside services will be conducted 2:15 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call 12:30 to 2 p.m. before the service at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.