LUCASVILLE-Carl Eugene Rowland, 82, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 19, 1938 in South Charleston, Ohio, a son of the late Ruby and Nettie Elam Rowland.

Carl was a retired Tool Grinder for General Electric in Beavercreek.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Carlos Eugene Rowland; two brothers, Charles and Stanley Rowland; and two sisters, Dorothy Rigsby and Ruth Pauline Rowland.

Carl is survived by his wife, Teresa Joyce Whitt Rowland whom he married June 20, 1980 in Xenia, Ohio; two daughters, Christy (Bill) Foody of Xenia and Missy (James) Lusk of Yellow Springs; five grandchildren, Jessica, Zackery, Courtney, Erica, and Kara; six great-grandchildren, Aubree, Levi, Emma, Riley, Wyatt, and Aria; one brother, Kenny Rowland of Lucasville; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Mound Cemetery at Piketon. Friends may call from noon till 1:30 Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville