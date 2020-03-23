SOUTH WEBSTER - Carl Roger Russ, age 67, of South Webster, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born April 21, 1952 in Oak Hill to Carl A. and Edna F. (Mitchum) Russ. A graduate of South Webster High School, he formerly worked a Manager at Dollar General and a Tow Motor Driver for BM & I Industries. Carl collected coins and stamps and loved to go camping and fishing.

Carl is survived by his wife, Penny K. Sizemore Russ; mother, Edna F. Russ Crace; sons, Toby and wife Tara Russ McFann, Cory C. Russ, Nicky Conley; sisters, Teresa Yates, Rhonda McClincic; stepbrothers and sisters, David, Roger, Becky, Debbie, Vickey; grandchildren, C.R. and Cylee McFann; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl A. Russ.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Rev. Jesse Sizemore officiating. Interment will private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Wednesday from 2 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Fond memories of Carl and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.