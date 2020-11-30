1/1
Carl Wicker
SOUTH WEBSTER-Carl Delmar Wicker, 78, of South Webster, Ohio passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. Carl was born April 11, 1942 in Scioto County to the late Leslie Wicker and Bessie Hamilton Wicker. Carl was a 1961 graduate of South Webster High School. Carl had been employed at Harbinson-Walker Refractories in Portsmouth, Ohio and by Waller Brothers Stone Quarry and retired from USEC A-plant in 2010. After retiring he loved to tinker with his tractors, work in his garden and taking care of his chickens, he loved his hunting dog Tater and was an avid UK basketball fan. Carl is survived by two sons, Carl Ray Wicker of South Webster and Jeffrey Allan Wicker of Wheelersburg; grandson, Matthew Chase Wicker of Wellston, Ohio, who was his pride and joy; brother, Harold "Duke "Wicker, sisters Alma Willis and Virginia "Ginny" Dundon and close friend Debra Mullins. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah, whom he married April 26, 1963; brothers, Frank Wicker, Kenneth Wicker and Wayne Wicker; sisters, Lorraine "Jean" Steinmetz, Norma (Beni) Nolen, Reba "Ann" Willis, Lavern Allen, Anetta (Lou) Craft and Marilyn (Lee) Lockhart.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing is required. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
