Carl Williams
LUCASVILLE – Carl E. Williams, 79, of Lucasville passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born October 20, 1940 in Scioto County, a son of the late George and Irene Fields Williams, he was a welder – welding inspector at Martin Marietta where he retired. Carl had a passion for working on and racing cars.

He is survived by one brother, Roy (Bertha) Williams; five sisters, Sandy Moore, Helen (Fred) Lore, Susie Walburn, Debbie (Danny) Yeager, Karen Stone; one granddaughter, Amber Karasek; two great granddaughters, Ella Mae, Lilly Ann; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, one daughter, Dorothy Karasek.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jack Lore officiating. Burial will be at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
