WEST PORTSMOUTH-Carla Jo Distel Hall, 55 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 6, 1964 in Portsmouth to the late David Michael and Linda K. Piatt Distel. She was employed by Big Lots as store manager for 35 years.

Carla is survived by her husband and best friend, Virgil Day Hall whom she married July 13, 1986, a daughter, Jessica Lynn (Shane Helton) Hall, a grandson, Jacob Lee Ratcliff, 2 brothers; Michael (Trudy) Distel and Mark (Lisa) Distel, 2 sisters; Gwen (Marvin) Roe and Becky (Jason Stevens) Distel, special niece, Laura Beth (Andy) Adkins, along with several nieces, nephews, and her Big Lots family.

A special Thank You to her extended family, Angie Hodge.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Michael Lee Dettwiller officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Saturday and 11 to 1:00 PM on Sunday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com