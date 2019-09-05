PORTSMOUTH —Carlton Wesley Gaines, age 37, of Portsmouth, passed away September 3, 2019. He was born June 17, 1982 in Portsmouth to Carlton and Jessie (Tackett) Gaines, Sr. He attended Clay High School and Votec. Carlton enjoyed fishing, hunting, following the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals, and was a great dad to his children. He was also an avid poet.

He is survived by his father, Carlton Gaines, Sr. of Portsmouth; mother, Jessie Born of Lucasville; son, Nathan Lockhart of Portsmouth; daughter, Leigha Gaines of Minford; stepmother, Julie Culver of West Portsmouth; brothers, Richard Hobbs of New Boston, Michael (Heather) Wallace of Franklin Furnace; sisters, Bridget (Mark) Puckett of Minford, Marybeth (Geoff) Spence of Mount Orab, Mykole Born of Wheelersburg, Courtney (Tyler) Bradford of West Portsmouth; aunts, Cheryl Gaines of Portsmouth, Mary (Ron) Hoover of Rubyville; uncle, Paul Gaines of Portsmouth.

Arrangements are private and a service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.