SCIOTODALE — Carol Janet Chaffin, 81, of Sciotodale, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on September 21, 1937 in Kehoe, KY, she was a daughter of the late Harlan and Virgie McGlone Warnock and was a member of Wheelersburg Church of Christ.

Janet graduated in 1955 from Glenwood High School, was formerly employed at Williams Manufacturing Co and co-owner of former Don's Dairy Bar in Sciotoville. Janet was very proud that, during the mothers versus the East High School girls' basketball game, she scored 16 points

Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Weldon Warnock and Lovell Liles and a sister, Christine Hess.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Donald Chaffin, two sons, Brian Keith (Tami) Chaffin and Mark Chaffin, all of Columbus, a brother, Larry Lee (Patty) Warnock of Indianapolis and two grandchildren, Chelsea (John) Stuart and Cody Chaffin.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Lynn Wessel officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, Mass. 01061.

