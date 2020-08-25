Carol Claxon

SOUTH WEBSTER-Carol Margaret Murphy Claxon, age 87 of South Webster passed away peacefully August 21, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. She was born October 25, 1932 in Scioto Furnace to Willie and Garnet (Jenkins) Murphy. Carol married Lowell Wesley "Boots" Claxon on July 22, 1950 after graduating that year from Bloom Local High School in South Webster, and lived in their home for 70 years. She was a devoted mother and homemaker who did office work in the family business, Claxon milk distributors for several years. She loved walking, cooking, baking, playing board games, listening to the radio and the Grand Old Opry, and she especially loved reading to her grandkids, along with being an avid reader of the local newspapers. She also loved to reminisce about her growing up years at Scioto Furnace and going to church as a young child holding her Grandma Hattie Murphy's hand with her two older sisters leading the way to Bloom Church. She was saved at Bloom as a teenager, and later enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with VBS in the early years. She was blessed to have been a member there for over 65 years.

Carol will be missed by her loving family; son Phil Claxon of South Webster, Daughters, Diana (Stan) Stonerock of South Webster, Nancy (David) Sparks of Haverhill, Kim (Michael) Miller of Frankfort, OH, daughter-in-law Joe Anne (Claxon) Springer of Mount Vernon, 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, son Tom, great grandson Bode. sisters, Dorothy Cargill, Betty Price, and two very young sisters, Helen Lucille and Donna Jean.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bloom Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Lavender officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral at the church. Memorials are preferred to Bloom Free Will Baptist Church or SOMC Hospice. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com. D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster is handling the arrangements.