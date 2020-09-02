1/
Carol Coldiron
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER-Carol Jo Miller Coldiron passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Carol was born on February 8, 1934 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She attended their sporting events, school events, band performances, plays and musicals. Always an animal lover, during the last few years of her life Carol enjoyed petting the cats and dogs that lived at her retirement community. Anyone who met Carol was immediately drawn to her warm, friendly, and kind nature. She will be missed by so many.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Lowell Eugene Coldiron, her parents, Clarence and Martha Jane George Miller, 11 of her 12 siblings, and many much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children: Teresa Coldiron Lott (Randy Lott), Tim Coldiron (Lisa Rimmel Coldiron), and Tonya Coldiron Pryor (Greg Pryor); her 3 grandchildren: Jeremy Coldiron, Brandi Lott Young and Jordan Coldiron; her 3 great grandchildren: Brayden Coldiron, Asher Lennon Young and Saige Sydnor; one sibling, her sister, Virginia Miller Rockwell and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews. All of whom will greatly miss her.

It was Carol's wish for a private burial with the immediate family and a Celebration of Life with family and friends. Due to COVID 19, the Celebration of Life for this wonderful woman will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43227 www.evansfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved