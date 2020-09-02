LANCASTER-Carol Jo Miller Coldiron passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Carol was born on February 8, 1934 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She attended their sporting events, school events, band performances, plays and musicals. Always an animal lover, during the last few years of her life Carol enjoyed petting the cats and dogs that lived at her retirement community. Anyone who met Carol was immediately drawn to her warm, friendly, and kind nature. She will be missed by so many.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Lowell Eugene Coldiron, her parents, Clarence and Martha Jane George Miller, 11 of her 12 siblings, and many much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children: Teresa Coldiron Lott (Randy Lott), Tim Coldiron (Lisa Rimmel Coldiron), and Tonya Coldiron Pryor (Greg Pryor); her 3 grandchildren: Jeremy Coldiron, Brandi Lott Young and Jordan Coldiron; her 3 great grandchildren: Brayden Coldiron, Asher Lennon Young and Saige Sydnor; one sibling, her sister, Virginia Miller Rockwell and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews. All of whom will greatly miss her.

It was Carol's wish for a private burial with the immediate family and a Celebration of Life with family and friends. Due to COVID 19, the Celebration of Life for this wonderful woman will be announced at a later date.

