Carol Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG-Carol Ann Collins, 86, of Wheelersburg, Ohio was called to her heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Carol was born on January 13, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Harlo and Edna Molen Compton. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Linda) Compton. She was married to the late Ray "Bob" Collins for 42 years. They have four children: Cindy (Rory) Phillips, Cathy (Terry) Bailey, Phillip "Chip" Collins, and Jon (Rachelle) Collins.

Lovingly known as "CC," Carol worked for 40 years as a surgical nurse having received her RN degree from The Christ Hospital School of Nursing.

A great source of joy for Carol was her grandchildren: Seth (Rachael), Zach (Pauline), and Rachel (Brad) Phillips; Kelly (Eric) Mayle, Leslee (Todd) Tarbett; Lyden, Addison, and Samantha Collins; and Jaxon Collins. The most recent loves in her life are her great-grandchildren: Lexi, Austin, Emerson, Hudson, and Theodore Phillips.

Services will be held at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020. Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 PM and one hour before the service. Interment is in Memorial Burial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved