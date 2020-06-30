Carol Collins

WHEELERSBURG-Carol Ann Collins, 86, of Wheelersburg, Ohio was called to her heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Carol was born on January 13, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Harlo and Edna Molen Compton. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Linda) Compton. She was married to the late Ray "Bob" Collins for 42 years. They have four children: Cindy (Rory) Phillips, Cathy (Terry) Bailey, Phillip "Chip" Collins, and Jon (Rachelle) Collins.

Lovingly known as "CC," Carol worked for 40 years as a surgical nurse having received her RN degree from The Christ Hospital School of Nursing.

A great source of joy for Carol was her grandchildren: Seth (Rachael), Zach (Pauline), and Rachel (Brad) Phillips; Kelly (Eric) Mayle, Leslee (Todd) Tarbett; Lyden, Addison, and Samantha Collins; and Jaxon Collins. The most recent loves in her life are her great-grandchildren: Lexi, Austin, Emerson, Hudson, and Theodore Phillips.

Services will be held at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020. Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 PM and one hour before the service. Interment is in Memorial Burial Park.