FRIENDSHIP —Carol A. Jackson, 81 of Friendship died Monday, November 25, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born November 22, 1938 in Pike County to the late Dean and Ethel Beoddy Jackson. In addition to her parents, Carol also suffered the loss of her younger sister, Susan Grace.

Carol lived all her life in Scioto County near Friendship, Ohio. She went to school at Portsmouth West and at Ohio University in Athens. She taught school for thirty-five years in the Washington Nile District. She was an active member of Faith Tabernacle in Friendship from the time of its establishment until it closed. She then became a member of Bethel United Methodist Church on Route 52 West, where she taught and sang. She was active as a teacher and volunteer missionary at Mount Hope Bible Camp in Adams County, and helped in numerous Bible Schools with Dale and Belva Beery. She also visited local churches as a "Circuit Rider" with the Bluebird Perish established by the late Rev. Sam Fillmore. She was a twenty-year volunteer for Hospice of Southern Ohio.

Carol is survived by 2 brothers; Edwin (Sandy) Jackson of Central, Ohio and Tim (Lynn) Jackson of Florida, also surviving is long-time friend, Herman Hobbs who has cared for her in her illness, and many loving members of her church family.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Rev. Rick Phillips officiating and interment in Worley's Run Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday starting at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhomem.com.