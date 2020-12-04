WHEELERSBURG —Carol Jean Malone-Murnane, 68, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 at SOMC. She was born June 9, 1952 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late William Jay and Marie Charlene Martin Tomlin.

Carol was a 1972 Minford High School graduate she worked many years for Giovanni's.

She was preceded in death June 21, 2001, by her first husband, John Everett Malone.

Surviving is her husband, William Gary Murnane; two sons, David Eric (Kendl) Malone of Cumming, GA and John Jason (Brandy) Malone of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Abigail Jean Malone, Nathanael Everett Malone, Ashley Rain Malone, Shaden Caive Malone and Brandon Jay Malone; six siblings, Mike (Vickie) Tomlin of Wheelersburg, Marvin (Belinda) Tomlin of Minford and Charles (Trish) Tomlin of Piketon, Anna (Tom) Dinkins of New Castle, IN, Charlene Brenneman of Middletown, IN and Anita (John) Jenkins of Minford.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 Sunday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Brad Angus officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. The funeral service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12:30 until the funeral hour. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com