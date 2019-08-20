PORTSMOUTH — Carol Massie Bandy, Portsmouth, ( 78 yrs old) passed away Thursday, August 15th, 2019 due to complications of Dementia. Carol was born in the Charters area of Lewis County, Ky on December 14th, 1940. She was the oldest of three children born to Donald B. Harrison and Anna Stevenson Harrison, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1959 graduate of Lewis County High.

Carol loved people and loved to socialize, never turning down an opportunity to visit someone just about anywhere. She loved to cook for her family and once won a local award from the Portsmouth Daily Times. She also was a collector of glass crystal, and enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge.

In 1962 she met and married Richard Massie from Portsmouth, OH. They had three children, Craig, Christopher, and Matthew. Christopher and Matthew were twins, who also both preceded her in death, Matthew died as an infant child. Chris lived until 36 yrs old and died of complications of diabetes. Her Husband Richard was a part owner of Massie's Super Market and he as well preceded her in death dying of a heart attack in 1983 at 40 yrs of age. A short time after the death of Richard, with the urging of her younger sister, (Brenda), Carol moved to Rocky Mount, NC and lived there until 2004. After about three years or so while in Rocky Mount, Carol got introduced to a man named John Bandy, and later

they got married. John had two sons from a previous marriage, John Jr. and Frank. John Bandy was a car salesman, and his family had owned their own dealership the past. John was a good man and loved the outdoors. John died in 1999 due to a brain tumor.

After John's death, Carol lived several more years in North Carolina, many of them living with her mother Ann. They both decided to come back "home" in 2OO4, Ann deciding to live at Hillview Retirement Center, while Carol bought a home in Portsmouth and lived alone. Most of her days were spent checking on her Mother daily. In 2015, Carol started experiencing problems with her memory, and after a terrible fall and trip to the hospital and extended rehab, she was diagnosed with Dementia. The doctors recommended that she live with family or at an assisted living facility. At that time, her son Craig and his wife Jill decided that they would take her in and keep care of her, that was in November, 2015.

She lived for almost four years with Dementia until it finally got the best of her, but the family is comforted in knowing that those last years she was loved and protected and was with family at all times.

Carol was also preceded in death by her younger sister, Brenda, ( Jimmy) Brothers, and a younger brother, Gordon (Connie) Harrison. She is survived by her oldest child, Craig, (Jill) Massie of Portsmouth, her Grandson, Matthew, (Wendy) Massie of Lexington, KY, and two adorably cute great Granddaughters Corinne, and Evelyn Massie.

A graveside service for family and close friends will take place 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com