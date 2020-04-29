PORTSMOUTH-Carol Ann Pack, 74 of Portsmouth died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born January 9, 1946 in Wigan, England to the late Delmar and Ethel Wogan Pack. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers; James Pack and Thomas Pack, and a sister, Margaret Davis.

Carol is survived by a son, Russell (Maria) Pack, a daughter, Teresa (Joe Buhrts) Sagraves, 6 grandchildren; Shawn, Sarah, Megan, Robert, Emily, and Alison, 8 great grandchildren, a brother David (Terri) Pack, 3 sisters; Susan (Richard) Howard, Carrie Lockhart, and Kathy Pack, 2 sisters-in-law; Linda J. Pack and Linda S. Pack, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.