WHEELERSBURG - Carol Jean Joseph Smith, age 81, of Wheelersburg, OH, passed away June 1, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth, OH. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Leroy Smith; parents, Oscar and Gertrude Willis Joseph; and brothers, Richard "Dick" Joseph, Jim Joseph, and Eddie Joseph. Carol is survived by her children, Ronald D. Smith of Wheelersburg and Ronda (Duane) Hagen of South Webster. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brad (Michelle) Hagen of Wheelersburg and Brandi (Kevin) Sheridan of South Webster; great-grandchildren Kianna Hagen, Amelia Hagen, and Scarlett Hagen; sisters, Joan (Howard) Ross-Garrett of Springfield, OH, Norma Joseph of Wheelersburg; brothers, Mike (Ruth) Joseph of Delaware, OH, Pat (Karon) Joseph of Columbus, OH; special sister-in-law, Faye Robinson of Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was known to many as "Mamaw" and she could not have been more proud of that title. She loved cooking and made sure no one ever left her house hungry. Her favorite times were when her family would come to her home to eat dinner and spend time together. Carol spent the past seven years taking care of her first great-granddaughter, Kianna, who she loved dearly. Carol and Kianna shared a special bond which will always be cherished. She loved all her grandchildren and great-granddaughters and always made sure to attend all their events that she could. She was an avid fan of all sports but made sure to never miss a WVU game. Carol left an impression on every person she met and will be sadly missed by many. Carol's request was to have private graveside services at the South Webster Cemetery which will be June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Fond memories of Carol and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.