KOKOMO-Carole Jane (Merb) Conley, 82, Kokomo, formerly of Columbus, Indiana and Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home with Dad, her children and brother from a short battle with cancer. Mom was born March 1, 1937 in Porsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Mable (Kennard) Merb. On June 10, 1955 she married Dad, Roy Lee Conley, who survives.

Mom graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1955. Mom was a member of First Christian Church, Kokomo.

Mom is survived by her husband Roy of 64 years, her four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Roger (Connie) Merb, and a cousin Becky (Larry) Moore, who was like a sister to her. Mom is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mable Merb, and a grandson, Corey Hester.

