ROSEMOUNT —Carolyn Faye Armstrong, 77, of Rosemount, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer for many years.

She was born March 8, 1942 in Lucasville a daughter of the late Roy and Mamie Smith Kitts.

Carolyn was a retired Director of Nursing at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville with 20 years of service, a former employee of the Chillicothe V.A. Medical Center, and attended Scioto Freewill Baptist Church. She was a 1960 Valley High School graduate, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Rio Grande University, and was a Kentucky Colonel.

She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Ben Johnson; and her brothers, James and Ray Kitts.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Nancy McKenzie of Portsmouth and Lisa McKenzie of Cincinnati; two sons, Duane (Chris) McKenzie of Lorain, Ohio and Jason Deemer of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Shauna, Jennifer, Jeremy, Joshua, Cody, and Austin; 11 great-grandchildren; and many loving cousins.

At her request, her body was donated to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.