SOUTH WEBSTER - Carolyn Elizabeth Arthur (Raynard), age 72, of South Webster, passed away at SOMC on Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by her five children. She was born February 20, 1948 in Jackson County, OH to Homer and Nora (Yeley) Arthur. Carolyn was a 1967 graduate of South Webster High School. In addition to working as a laborer for Meridian/Goodyear in Jackson, she also drove the school bus for the South Webster schools. Carolyn loved to play bingo, read, and watch old TV shows.She is survived by her longtime companion, Ewell Pendleton; son, John Raynard of South Webster; daughters, Hope Raynard of Willoughby, Bobbi Webster and husband, Robert of New Bern, NC, Susan Hunt of Columbus, Jolene Wilson and husband, Todd of Lancaster; brother, Charles Arthur and wife, Rosie of Jackson; sisters, Betty Reese of Columbus, Ann Woods and husband, Ron of Columbus; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, John Raynard, Sr.; brothers, Harold, Clarence "Bud", Raymond, and Robert Arthur; sisters, Genevieve Smith, and Wanda Simmering.A funeral service for Carolyn will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Fred Crabtree officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral. Due to national health advisories, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. Fond memories of Carolyn and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.