GREENFIELD- Carolyn Sue Blanton, 74, of Greenfield, went to be with her Lord Jesus, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born November 18, 1945 in Portsmouth a daughter of the late James Raymond and Alta May Kennedy.

Carolyn was a former clerical worker, a member of the Morgan Fork United Baptist Church, and a 1963 Valley High School graduate.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Marian Blanton whom she married January 1, 1965 in Lucasville; two sons, Bryan Alan Blanton of Columbus and Jason Wayne (Rebecca) Blanton of Columbus; one daughter, Joanna Lyn (Jeffrey) Royer of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Tyler Blanton, Zachary Royer, Christina Royer, and Morgan Blanton; one great-grandson, Ian Blanton; two brothers, James David(Susan) Kennedy of Delaware, Ohio and Terry Lee (Lisa) Kennedy of New Albany; and one sister, Jeanne Louise Egerton of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was also preceded in death by her sister, Judith Hanes.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Morgan Fork United Baptist Church with Arvil Murray Jr. and John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Friday at the church.