CAROLYN SUE BOWLES

PORTSMOUTH — Carolyn was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on December 1, 1950, to James Russell Lewis and Al Dora Mae (Gill) Lewis. Carolyn was the youngest of six children. 4 boys and 2 girls. Late in life she married David Wayne Bowles, he was the love of her life. They shared so much love and that life was good. They both belonged to the Hickory Ridge Church.

She leaves to morn her passing her beloved husband David, her beloved brother Jack (Pop) and her very loved sister Ruthie. And several nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery with Jane Lucas officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. All those who loved her and cared for her are welcome to come. Procession to the cemetery will leave the Funeral Home at 1:30 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope. Friends and family can sign Mrs. Bowles online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com