MINFORD-Carolyn Elizabeth Clark, 78, of Minford, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at OSU Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus, Ohio. Carolyn was born November 17, 1941 in Wheelersburg to the late Kenneth Eugene and Virginia Geraldine Forester Warner. She was self-employed as a hair stylist and a member of Wheelersburg United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clark, April 12, 2016, whom she married March 28, 1964 in Wheelersburg. Carolyn is survived by her brother, Donald (Betty) Warner; two sisters, Linda (Randy) Stroth and Dotty (Don) Leeson; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Emily Brown, Anita Bowman and Kevin, Sandra and Andrew Clark. The family sends a special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio, Wexner Medical Center and Minford Retirement Center. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Carolyn's name to Wheelersburg United Methodist Church or Minford Retirement Center.

Services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am Saturday until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles .com.