CAROLYN JEAN GIVENS

PORTSMOUTH — Carolyn Jean Givens, 82 of Portsmouth died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born August 17, 1936 in Portsmouth to the late Warren Otto and Mildred A. "Grandma B" Stamm Barringer. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer I. Givens who she married July 10, 1952 and a sister, Judy Whisman. She was a homemaker and volunteered at Hempstead Manor.

Carolyn is survived by 2 sons; Michael R. (Judy) Givens of Westerville and Randall L. (Kathy) Givens of Frazeysburg, 3 grandchildren; Kara (Kim) Givens, Dustin (Michelle) Givens, and Christopher Givens, a great granddaughter, Daisy Givens, and many special friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Jason Coriell officiating and interment in Worleys Run Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. If you would like to make a charitable donation, the family requests you do so to SOMC Hospice in Carolyn's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.