Carolyn James (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-2808
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — Carolyn Rae (Lodwick) James,89, of Portsmouth, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 11, 1930, in New Boston, to the late George Ray and Alma Irene (Harris) Gregory.

Carolyn was a very generous and compassionate lady, who loved to volunteer at the American Red Cross. She was a longtime member of Ohio Avenue Christin Church in New Boston.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, James Lodwick, who is the father of her children, a son, Kevin Lodwick, a grandson, Matthew Lowe, and a son-in-law, Richard Lowe.

Carolyn is survived by her children; James G. Lodwick (Diane) of Portsmouth, Paul "Dean" Lodwick (Yvone) of South Portsmouth, KY, Lana Rae Lowe of Pickerington, and Lisa Schrock (Daniel) of Dickson, TN, a brother, Roger Gregory of Wheelersburg, a sister, Emily Howell of Waverly. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; James Martin Lodwick, Todd Lowe, Aaron Lowe, Phillip Lodwick, Sarah Kelly, Kevin Lodwick, Michael Dunham, and Hedi Monosmith, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Ralph Clay officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. A visitation for friends and family will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and one hour before the service on Wednesday.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
