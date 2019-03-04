CAROLYN JOANNE KISOR

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Carolyn Joanne Kisor, 85 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 22, 1933, in Buena Vista to the late Oran and Opal Allene Francis Hazelbaker.

She was a retired secretary from Nauvoo Middle School and was a member of Nauvoo United Methodist Church. Her true love was being a mother and a grandmother.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Max" Kisor who she married February 23, 1952, a brother, Leon Hazelbaker, and a sister, Jane Prince.

Carolyn is survived by 3 sons; Kevin Kisor of Huston, TX., Dana (Jennifer Warner) Kisor of Petersburg, KY., and Darren (Lori Todd) Kisor of Pray, MT., a daughter, Mona Kay (Dave) Kiener of New Lexington, a sister, Donna (Bud) Reiser of West Portsmouth, 2 grandchildren; Lindsey (Jay) Fisher and Tatiana "TY" Kisor.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Nauvoo United Methodist Church with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 6 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. The family would like to thank the River Bend and Best Care nursing staff who cared for Carolyn with love and respect. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.