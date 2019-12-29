WEST PORTSMOUTH — Carolyn Sue Shepherd, 79, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Carolyn was born May 19, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio a daughter of the late Alfred and Effie Colley.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nero Shepherd Jr., three brothers, Gary Colley, Johnny Colley and Earl Colley and one sister, Sandra Gray.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Anderson and Teresa Lepore both of West Portsmouth, Ohio, two brothers, Jerry Colley of West Portsmouth, Ohio and Richard Colley of Bluecreek, Ohio, three sisters, Connie Cook of Raymond, Ohio, Cammie Justice of South Shore, Kentucky and Jack Staggs of Vanceburg, Kentucky, four grandchildren, Chelsie (John) Putt, Corey Lepore, Anthony Lepore and Kyle Lepore and four great-grandchildren, Caroline Putt, Ariana Putt, Meliah Putt and Amelia Lepore.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. Visitation will be 3-5 P.M., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour before the service on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 A.M