Carolyn Sizemore

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Carolyn Riffe Sizemore, 79, of South Shore, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at home under the care of Community Hospice of Ashland. Carolyn retired from SOMC. She was the daughter of Nora Riffe and the late Walter Riffe. She is survived by two daughters, Gail Kurtz (Rob) of South Shore, KY and Kim Fannin (Greg) of South Shore, KY; four grandchildren, Victoria Jorio (Justin Gartner) of Charlotte, NC, Cara Baxter (Sterling) of Lexington, KY, Brock Fannin of South Shore, KY and Brevin Fannin of South Shore, KY; three siblings, Donna Cornett (Tim) of Fisherville, KY, Brenda Vaughn (Amos) of South Shore, KY and Walter Riffe (Judith) of St. Paul, KY. She was blessed to have three precious life long friends, Jeanie Walsh of Mt. Savage, MD, Betty Collier-Sarsenski of Grants Pass, OR, and Zelma Starrett of South Shore, KY. Carolyn was a second mom to many and was greatly appreciative of the love, support, and care provided to her by a few of her "special daughters" Bobbi Jo Frye, Paula Kinder, Melissa Cupp, and Terena Hampton during her last few weeks. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 4:00-6:00 pm, with a Memorial Service to follow, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rob Frye officiating.