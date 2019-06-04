CAROLYN R. SPEARS

PORTSMOUTH — Carolyn R. Spears, 79, of Portsmouth, was born December 14, 1939, to Harold and Iva Gray Gyor. She died June 2, 2019. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband George M. Spears, a daughter, Kim Storey, and a sister, Paula Lamb.

Carolyn is survived by children Amy (Mark) Stewart; Adrian Spears, Andrea (John) McClellan; 8 grandchildren, Ely, Jessie, and Kyle Spears, Mark Stewart, Tyler and Andrew Storey, Ben McClellan and Sarah Wheeler; 10 great-grandchildren and a sister, Michelle Burnett of Bento, Tennessee. Carolyn was a homemaker and worked at Williams Mfg. and retired from Scioto County Jobs and Family Services. Carolyn loved sending letters and cards to encourage people. Carolyn was an avid reader. To honor her memory, read to a child, read, read, read and then donate your books.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary.