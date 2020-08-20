1/1
Cassie Black
PROCTORVILLE-Cassie Leigh Euton Black, of Proctorville, Oh, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. from a rare autoimmune disease, which impacted her lungs. Black was surrounded by her family including her wonderful sons and the thoughtful ICU staff of the Cleveland Clinic. Black was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 8, 1984, to John "Aaron" Euton and Sherry Euton. Black graduated from Wheelersburg High School and continued her education and graduated from Marshall University. Black worked in the field of nursing for several years, saving and touching many lives. She was also a loving mother to two sons Jharon, 7 and Leo, 6, and the wife of Tony Black. Black is survived by her husband Tony, two sons, Jharon and Leo, parents, Aaron and Sherry Euton, and grandparents, John Vinson and Lois Euton and several close friends.

Black's final wishes were to be an organ donor and for her ashes to be spread within the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a celebration memorial planned at a future time. In honor of Cassie's life, the family asks that you give someone you love a long hug today.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
