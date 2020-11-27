WHEELERSBURG — Catherine Barton, 64, of Wheelersburg, Ohio went to be with her Lord, Nov. 19, 2020 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Portsmouth, Aug. 2, 1956, a daughter of the late Richard Orlett and Teresa Cattee Orlett. Catherine was a member of the IPCC Sandhill Church in South Shore, Kentucky.

Preceded in death besides her parents are one daughter, Alyson Gwinn, and one sister, Debbie Gall.

Surviving are her husband, Floyd Barton, two sons, Nick Gwinn of Atlanta, Georgia, Adam (Ashley) Barton of Sciotoville, Ohio, two daughters, Amanda (David) Humston of Minford, Ohio, Alisha (Aaron) Jarvis of St Louis, Missouri, a sister, Angie Fields of Brunswick, Georgia, grandchildren, Josiah, Jillian, Alex, Jacob, Gabe, Brasen, Kya, Elijah, Paisley, Jamie, Carson, Brayden, and Gannon, several cousins, two nephews, and a special niece, Sarah.

A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, Aug. 2, 2021. Family will announce details at a later date.

