CATHY DALE CRAWFORD

SCIOTOVILLE — Cathy Dale Crawford, age 67, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 9, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born January 26, 1952 in Portsmouth to Carl and Georgie (Smith) Crawford. She was a 1970 graduate of Minford High School and attended Welch Bible College in Nashville, TN. Cathy then spent 30 years as a missionary in France. Cathy enjoyed going to tea houses and preferred black tea. She was a faithful servant who loved the Lord and was loved by everyone she met.

Cathy is survived by a brother, Michael Crawford of Lake Placid, FL; sister, Lorie (Chris) Staten of Prichard, WV; grandniece, Sydney Crawford of Canton, PA; special aunts, Patty Bender, Dorothy Spence, Eileen Crawford; In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Kelly Crawford and sister-in-law, Paula Crawford.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the FWB International Missions in Antioch, TN. Fond memories of Cathy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.