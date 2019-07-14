CATHY DAYS

LUCASVILLE — Heaven gained another good one…. Cathy Days, 55 of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her residence.

She was born November 12, 1963, in Pontiac, Michigan a daughter of Randolph (Charlene) Bartley of Minford and the late Amanda Wicker Bartley.

Cathy was a former Office Manager for Heartland of Portsmouth, a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, and a 1981 Peebles High School graduate.

Those who knew her best will remember her determination, spirit, and Faith. Cathy touched many lives through the years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Her life motto was J-O-Y: Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Raymond Mikeal Days whom she married December 9, 1994 in Greenup, Ky; her daughter, Angel Nicole (Michael) Altman of Lucasville; two sons, Aaron (Mindi) Days of Lucasville and Adam (Gene) Days of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Cody Altman, Amber Altman, Gavin Days, and Gabe Jenkins; two sisters, Jenny (Jeff) Horsley of Beaver Ruth (James) Tackett of Waverly; special niece Michelle (Brandon) Gerald; and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church on Cockrell's Run with George Grice officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Cathy, please make donations to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662, or send flowers to a local shut-in.