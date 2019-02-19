CECIL LESLIE

LUCASVILLE — Cecil Earl Leslie, 55, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was born October 14, 1963 in West Union, a son of the late Joseph and Kathleen Williams Leslie-Chaffin.

Cecil was known by all for his love of coon hunting, raising chickens, pigs (a passion he shared with his daughter Becky and late father Joseph), and all of God's creatures.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Ileen McClary Leslie, whom he married January 31, 1993 at McCullough; one son, Justin (Crystal) Leslie of Wheelersburg; step-son Tyler Leslie of Lucasville; three daughters, Christina Leslie of Portsmouth, Rebecca (Sean) Blevins of Oak Hill, and Megan Leslie of Lucasville; four grandchildren, Ashton Briggs, Robert Davis, Madison Leslie and Aaron Leslie; granddaughter on the way, Gwynevere Blevins; and one brother, Bob (Wanda) Leslie of Lucasville; several nieces, nephews, and many more friends and family who loved him dearly.

Cecil was also preceded in death by one son, John Leslie; and one nephew, Deke Leslie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at McCullough Baptist Church with Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Rockwell Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.