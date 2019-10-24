PORTSMOUTH —Cecil Potter, 93, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Oct. 23, 2019 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born in Maloneton, Kentucky, Aug. 3, 1926, a son of the late Zach Potter and Dora Skeens Potter. Cecil was a WWII and Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

Preceded in death besides his parents are three sisters, Dorothy Barney, Martha Lewis and Marie Bates, four brothers, Ernest Potter, Zach Potter Jr., Donald F. Potter and Eugene Potter.

Surviving are two daughters, Laura Calver of Portsmouth, Ohio, Norah Potter of South Shore, KY, three sons, Donald "Bird" Potter of South Shore, Kentucky, Zach and Cecil Potter both of Rodchester, New York, step daughter, Heather Kelbley of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, one brother, Kenneth (Carolyn) Potter of Ashland, Kentucky, two sisters, Dora Mae (Bill) Dalton, Wanda Angel both of South Shore, Kentucky, twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Kenny Potter, officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 till 8 P.M. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 and from 11 A.M. till the Funeral hour at 1 P.M. on Saturday.

Military graveside services will be by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

