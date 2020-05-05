WEST PORTSMOUTH-Cecilia Marie Meyers, 69 of West Portsmouth, died Monday May 4, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born December 24, 1950 in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Emerald and Viola Sparks Roe. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Roe.Cecilia worked as an insurance agent at Hunter Williams Insurance and was a member of Rosemount Nazarene Church.She is survived by her husband, Steven D. Meyers whom she married February 24, 1970, a son, David (Lisa) Meyers, a daughter, Stacy (Kris) Walker, a brother, Stanley W. Roe, 2 sisters; Holly M. Seibert and Sandra K. Pond, and 5 grandchildren; Dylan Meyers, Brent Bates, Dalton Meyers, Ian Walker, and Gabriel Walker.Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.