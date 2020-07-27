Charles Bentley

MINFORD - Charles Houston Bentley, 45, of Portsmouth passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab in Portsmouth.

Born November 7, 1974 in Georgia, a son of Keneda Kay (Harr) Bentley and the late Bradley H. "Lucky" Bentley, he was a 1993 graduate of Minford High School.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Bradley (Dale) Bentley of Minford; a sister, Kedenna Canter of New Boston; six nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Alexis, Rachel, Keneda, Abraham, Benjamin, a great nephew, Anson, and numerous friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Harold Burchett officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.