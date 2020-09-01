Charles Boldman

MCDERMOTT-Charles Earl Boldman, 98, of McDermott left SOMC Hospice and went to his heavenly home Monday, August 31, 2020.

He was born April 5, 1922 to Charles Elijah and Martha Leona Strickland Boldman in Lucasville.

After working as a lad on a farm, Charles joined the US Army and served three years in World War II, earning the Bronze Star. He retired from construction work as a cement finisher and was also a former employee of Taylor Stone. He was a member, deacon, and Trustee of Duck Run Community Church for many years.

Charles is survived by his wife, Artie Frances McElhaney Boldman, whom he married June 9, 1951 in Portsmouth; two sons, Charles David "Chip" (Arlene) Boldman of Minford and Bob (Sally Alexander) Boldman of Redington Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Kyle Boldman of Minford and Kelly Boldman of Ashland, KY; he leaves many nephews and nieces that he loved very dearly. He had a special friend, Gregory Miller, who treated him as if he were his son and a special niece, Cathy Wamsley, who was a Registered Nurse and visited each week.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ray, Harold, and Tucker Boldman; and four sisters, Miriam Boldman, Catherine Burchett, Helen Wamsley, and Marilyn Cox.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Duck Run Community Church with Curt Jones and Kyle Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery where military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.