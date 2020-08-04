SOUTH SHORE, KY-Charles R. "Chuck" Brown, 52, of South Shore, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born September 2, 1967, in Portsmouth, a son of Helen Hiles (Frank) Bowen, of McDermott and the late Roger Brown. He was a 1985 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. After grduation he entered the U.S. Navy. He was married December 10, 2004, in Portsmouth, to Bobbi Carver Brown. Also suriving are a daughter, Krisie (Jason) Clay; a son, Alec Brown; a daughter, Madison Carver Williams (Jarrell); a son, Andrew (Elizabeth) Stadius;and three children he thought of as his own, Megan Carver, Destiny Schiltz, and Preston Schiltz; and his grandchildren, Hailey Clay, Jarrell Willilams, Jaylah Williams, River Clay, Adalyn Brown, Jazzlynn Williams, David Stadius and one on the way. He is also survived by one brother, Dean Brown, of Cincinnati. Chuck made the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Upon his request, there will be no public services, but Chuck will be buried at sea with military honors at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com or our Facebook page to leave online condolences.