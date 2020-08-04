1/3
Charles Brown
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Charles R. "Chuck" Brown, 52, of South Shore, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born September 2, 1967, in Portsmouth, a son of Helen Hiles (Frank) Bowen, of McDermott and the late Roger Brown. He was a 1985 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. After grduation he entered the U.S. Navy. He was married December 10, 2004, in Portsmouth, to Bobbi Carver Brown. Also suriving are a daughter, Krisie (Jason) Clay; a son, Alec Brown; a daughter, Madison Carver Williams (Jarrell); a son, Andrew (Elizabeth) Stadius;and three children he thought of as his own, Megan Carver, Destiny Schiltz, and Preston Schiltz; and his grandchildren, Hailey Clay, Jarrell Willilams, Jaylah Williams, River Clay, Adalyn Brown, Jazzlynn Williams, David Stadius and one on the way. He is also survived by one brother, Dean Brown, of Cincinnati. Chuck made the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Upon his request, there will be no public services, but Chuck will be buried at sea with military honors at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com or our Facebook page to leave online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4146
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved