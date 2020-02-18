WHEELERSBUEG – Charles Leslie Coyle, 64, of Wheelersburg passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Charles was born October 1, 1955 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Carl and Alberta Jean Rice Coyle. Charles worked as a carpenter out of the carpenters union. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Horsley Coyle, whom he married April 10, 1976 in Scioto County; two brothers, Gary and Jim Coyle and a sister, Alma Coyle. Charles is survived by two sons, Charles "Chaz" Eugene Coyle and Paul Richard Coyle; a daughter, Karla Conley; two brothers, Jack and Dean Coyle; two sisters, Connie (Robert) Dineen and Betty Lowry; fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services pending at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.