CHARLES B. DETTWILLER

OTWAY — Charles B. Dettwiller, 87, of Otway, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born April 15, 1931 in McDermott, Ohio, son of the late Charles Ellsworth and Clara Davis Dettwiller. On September 1, 1956 he was united in marriage to Mary Margaret Simon Dettwiller who survives. Also surviving are a son, Charles "Chuck" Dettwiller and wife Jamie of Otway; two daughters, Christine Uhl and husband Hank of Lucasville, Ohio and Sherry Miller May and husband Doug of Lexington, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Joshua L. Miller and wife Paige of Columbus, Ohio, Jeremy D. Miller of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Scott Uhl and wife Mandy of Otway, Charles "Joey" Uhl and wife Elaine of Englewood, Ohio, Lynnsay Struckel and husband Scott of Piketon, Ohio and Katie, Claire and Annie Dettwiller of Otway; ten great grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Dettwiller of McDermott. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Sadie Grace Struckel; three brothers, Paul, Edward and William Dettwiller and a sister, JoAnn Whitehead.

Charles was a graduate of Otway High School, a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the Army Military Police, and a longtime farm bureau member serving as chairman for many years. He also served on the Ohio State Farm Bureau Board of Directors for ten years and was a longtime member of the Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation Board serving as chairman most of that time. He worked many years for Scioto Farm Bureau (Landmark) and retired from operating the family business, Dettwiller Agriculture Service in Lucasville. After retiring Charles enjoyed gardening, building projects in his woodshop and attending sporting events of his grandchildren. He enjoyed baseball and was a huge Cincinnati Reds Fan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pond Creek, West Portsmouth, Ohio with Father Nicholas Droll officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with recitation of Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Hospice and the staff at SOMC for their loving care!

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Notre Dame Schools, 2220 Sunrise Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio.