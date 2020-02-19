Charles Evans

WHEELERSBURG-Charles E. Evans, 65, of Wheelersburg, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born June 20, 1954, in Portsmouth, a son of the late James E. Evans and Madeline Whitt Evans. He was a former Track Foreman with NS Railroad and a member of Western Sun Masonic Lodge in Wheelersburg. Survivors include his son, James E. Evans (Audrey) of Portsmouth; one sister, Fay Evans Hamilton, of Elizabethtown, KY; two grandchildren, Charles E. Evans (Danielle Yantis), of Wheelersburg; Jonathan Evans, of Portsmouth; two nephews, Walter L Hamilton and Randy A. Hamilton, of Elizabethtown, KY and one niece, Angela F. Hamilton, of Elizabethtown, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Charles E. Evans, Jr., and two sisters, Myrtle L. Evans and Lucybelle Mullins. Private services will be held at a later date with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
