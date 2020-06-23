Charles Horr
WAVERLY-Charles "Chip" Hansgen Horr, 74, of Waverly, a former Portsmouth resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born November 21, 1945 in Washington, DC, a son of the late Mary Lou Hansgen and Charles Chick "Chad" Horr.

Chip was the owner of Vandervort's ACE Hardware in Portsmouth and Wheelersburg and an active member of Grace Community Church. A very involved member of the local business community, he was a member of the Rotary Club, the Bristol Village Development Committee and he had served on the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Board. He was a member of the Battery L Sons of Union Veterans and had participated as a Captain in many reenactments.

Chip loved baseball and he especially enjoyed watching his sons and their children play. He coached his boys in Little League and continued to follow them as they began coaching and their children played. Chip and son, David, organized a baseball card fundraiser for the Shawnee State University baseball team when his other son, Scott, was the Bear's coach. A 1963 Portsmouth High School graduate, Chip received a Bachelor Degree from Dennison University and a Masters Degree from Dartmouth College.

Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Susan Belle Copen Horr, whom he married March 30, 1983 in Portsmouth; two sons, Charles David (Shelley) Horr of Wheelersburg, Scott Cooper (Melissa) Horr of Portsmouth, Steven Boyd (Maria) Kelly of Totowa, NJ and Timothy Michael (Andrea) Kelly of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Hannah and Braden Horr, Amanda Mauk, Jenna Horr, Matthew Cordero, Melanie and Mari-Clara Garnier, Gavin and Micah Kelly; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald Allen Raymond Fletcher.

Private services will be held under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child at samaritanspurse,org and Habitat for Humanity at sciotohabitat.org.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
