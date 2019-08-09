CHARLES R. KELLER

MINFORD —Charles Ray Keller, 71, of Minford passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Best Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Wheelersburg. Born September 28, 1947, in New Boston, a son of the late Charles Ray and Ethel Oliver Keller, he was retired from Merillat Cabinetry Jackson and was a member of Mt. Carmel Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Tilley Keller; two sons, Ray (Tina) Keller, Jerry (Tiffany) Keller; one step-son, Glen Jones; two step-daughters, Carla Keaton, Kelly Hall; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Raelee; four step-grandchildren, Mitchell, Lauren, Kacie, Kyle; numerous other step-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Abbott, Paul Keller, and one step-brother, Bill Norman.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Rev. Bernie Tilley and Roy Chaffin officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday.