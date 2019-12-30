FRANKLIN FURNACE - Charles Harrison Matney, 83, of Franklin Furnace, OH, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, Ashland, KY. He was born in Lawrence County, OH on April 19, 1936, to the late John Brook and Viola Jane (Stormes) Matney. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dean Matney and survived by his second wife, Carolyn Matney.

Charles was a graduate of Coal Grove High School and worked at many of the plants in Ironton through the years and retired from Green Township High School as a Maintenance Supervisor. He also coached football, girls volleyball, and both girls and boys track at Green Township Schools. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents and first wife a brother: Ralph Matney; three sisters: Clarise McMackin, Rose Newman, and Mabel Williams; three grandchildren: Eric Gifford, Vincent Maynard, and Hank Maynard; a great-grandson: Christian Matney.

In addition to his second wife he is survived by a son: Charles "Bub" (Charlotte) Matney of West Portsmouth, OH; three daughters: Linda Gifford of LaPorte, TX, Mary Wright of Chapin, SC, and Tina )Michael) Ross of Lakeside, OR.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Haverhill Cemetery with Rev. Roger Lavender officiating. There will be a visitation Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.

