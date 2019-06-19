CHARLES BUREN MCLAUGHLIN

SAVANNAH — Charles Buren McLaughlin, 84, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hospice House of Savannah surrounded by family. He was born in Frametown, West Virginia, the son of Ford William and Beatrice Marie James McLaughlin. He was a graduate of Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio with a degree in Pharmacy. He owned and operated his own local community pharmacy, Reidenbach's in Wheelersburg, Ohio for many years before retiring to Savannah, GA. He was a 20 year communicant of St. James Catholic Church.

Surviving him are his wife of 58 years, Melanie Ann Shoemaker McLaughlin; children, Leigh Ann McLaughlin (Patrick) Hammen; Charles Brett (Eleanore) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Stephanie Elizabeth Hammen and Sean Patrick Hammen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Beatrice McLaughlin; daughter, Stephanie Ann McLaughlin and brother, James Erwin McLaughlin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by American Legion Post #23. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to: St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospital, Hospice of Savannah or Benedictine Military School. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.