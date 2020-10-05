PORTSMOUTH-Charles E. Metz, 93, of Portsmouth, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on November 3, 1926 in Cairo, WV, he was a son of the late Albert and Sylvia Martin Metz and was a dynamite blaster in construction.

Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Kenneth, Daniel and Everett and a sister, Florence Willsey.

He attended 8th Street Wesleyan Tabernacle in West Portsmouth and was a big supporter of Christian colleges and missionary groups.

Charles was a very proud Army veteran of World War II.

Surviving are three brothers, Willard (Betty) Metz of Ashland, KY, Glade Metz of Portsmouth and John Metz of Wheelersburg and two sisters, Gladys (Samuel) Gray of Stanley, VA and Dorothy (Paul) Palm of Dilliner, PA.

A service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 7th, at the John 3:16 Church in Slocum Station with Rev. Fred Bales officiating.

Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

The American flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Army flag, will fly in honor of proud veteran Charles Metz.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.