1/2
Charles Metz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Charles E. Metz, 93, of Portsmouth, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on November 3, 1926 in Cairo, WV, he was a son of the late Albert and Sylvia Martin Metz and was a dynamite blaster in construction.

Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Kenneth, Daniel and Everett and a sister, Florence Willsey.

He attended 8th Street Wesleyan Tabernacle in West Portsmouth and was a big supporter of Christian colleges and missionary groups.

Charles was a very proud Army veteran of World War II.

Surviving are three brothers, Willard (Betty) Metz of Ashland, KY, Glade Metz of Portsmouth and John Metz of Wheelersburg and two sisters, Gladys (Samuel) Gray of Stanley, VA and Dorothy (Paul) Palm of Dilliner, PA.

A service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 7th, at the John 3:16 Church in Slocum Station with Rev. Fred Bales officiating.

Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

The American flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Army flag, will fly in honor of proud veteran Charles Metz.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved